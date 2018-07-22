Wits removes gender prefixes on university communication

Proposals to adopt the changes began earlier this year advocated for by the sexual orientation and gender identity advocacy at the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University decided to remove gender prefixes on university communication to students to promote inclusivity for transgender groups.

Programme co-ordinator at the Wits Transformation and Employment Equity Office, Tish Lumos, says students can choose how to be addressed within the university community even if it’s not linked to legal documentation.

“What we did was remove titles from our students and now they can specify the title they would like to have.”