Wits removes gender prefixes on university communication
Proposals to adopt the changes began earlier this year advocated for by the sexual orientation and gender identity advocacy at the institution.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University decided to remove gender prefixes on university communication to students to promote inclusivity for transgender groups.
The proposals to adopt the changes began earlier this year, advocated for by the sexual orientation and gender identity advocacy at the institution.
Programme co-ordinator at the Wits Transformation and Employment Equity Office, Tish Lumos, says students can choose how to be addressed within the university community even if it’s not linked to legal documentation.
“What we did was remove titles from our students and now they can specify the title they would like to have.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
National Police Commissioner condemns KZN taxi mass shooting
-
Report: R10m secret state spy fund used to buy Security Minister’s home
-
ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against Jiba
-
Sanral warns motorists to expect delays on N3 due to closure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.