We won’t resort to retrenchments, says Eskom

A World Bank report suggested that Eskom retrench some of its 47,000 employees adding that it only needs a staff of 14,000 to operate efficiently.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reiterated that it won't be resorting to retrenchments as the power utility battles rampant financial issues.

A World Bank report suggested that Eskom retrench some of its 47,000 employees adding that it only needs a staff of 14,000 to operate efficiently.

However, Eskom says retrenchments are not an option currently despite offering workers a 7% wage increase during ongoing negotiations.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, “Retrenchments are not part of the negotiations with the unions. We are looking at improving productivity levels and reducing costs.”