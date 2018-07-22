We won’t resort to retrenchments, says Eskom
A World Bank report suggested that Eskom retrench some of its 47,000 employees adding that it only needs a staff of 14,000 to operate efficiently.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reiterated that it won't be resorting to retrenchments as the power utility battles rampant financial issues.
A World Bank report suggested that Eskom retrench some of its 47,000 employees adding that it only needs a staff of 14,000 to operate efficiently.
However, Eskom says retrenchments are not an option currently despite offering workers a 7% wage increase during ongoing negotiations.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, “Retrenchments are not part of the negotiations with the unions. We are looking at improving productivity levels and reducing costs.”
More in Business
-
Mango Airline: Defamatory SMS on social media false and inaccurate
-
Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in Sandton
-
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plans
-
Nazir Cassim urges Eskom to hold unethical employees accountable
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers from hawkish cenbank comments, stocks rise
-
Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.