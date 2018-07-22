Transport Union calls on Bheki Cele to prioritise train arson attacks

The union's Sonja Castens says if these incidents continue and are not addressed the union will take further steps.

CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (UNTU) has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to appoint a task team to probe ongoing arson attacks on Metrorail trains.

Yesterday, several train carriages were destroyed in a fire at Cape Town train station.

In recent weeks, there have been at least four arson attacks on trains in the city. In one incident a commuter died.

UNTU's Sonja Carstens said, “We believe there is a third force behind the arson attacks and a substance is being used to burn the trains as they burn very fast.”

Castens says if these incidents continue and are not addressed the union will take further steps.

“If this continues we will approach the courts because we can’t guarantee the safety of our members.”