Sanral warns motorists to expect delays on N3 due to closure

JOHANNEBSURG – The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has urged motorists travelling from Durban to Johannesburg be patient today due to delays on the route.

The Hammarsdale interchange on N3 north between Durban and Pietermaritzburg has been closed until 6 pm.

The closure is due to road works on the highway.

Sanral's Perumal Pillay says, “We’ve road closure between 6 in the morning and 6 in the afternoon but the Hammarsdale, the south-bound freeway is free flowing. You won’t be affected as there’s a detour. Traffic will be diverted at the off-ramp and back onto the freeway.”