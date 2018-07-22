Report: R10m secret state spy fund used to buy Security Minister’s home
The 'Sunday Times' says Minister Dipuo-Letsatsi-Duba personally negotiated the purchase of the Waterkloof property following a meeting with the estate agent and the owner earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG – A secret "state spy fund" has reportedly been used to splash out R10 million on a luxury mansion that could become the new home of State Security Minister after she allegedly rejected the house provided by government.
According to The Sunday Times, Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba personally negotiated the purchase of the Waterkloof property following a meeting with the estate agent and the owner earlier this year.
Minister Letsatsi-Duba reportedly rejected the government approved house, citing "maintenance challenges".
It’s understood she complained about damp on the walls, leaks and faulty plugs after living in the house for just a month.
According to the paper, she then personally approved the deviation from the Supply Chain Management process by signing off on R10 million from the State Security Agency's slush fund to cover the cost of the Waterkloof house and furniture.
The agency denies the house was specifically bought for the minister but concedes it is among a number of accommodation options being considered.
The agency has come under fire over the years for allegedly using billions of rands to buy luxury cars and houses for its officials.
It’s also been accused of forking out a fortune to pay so-called "ghost informers" who are relatives of some of its top management.
