Ramaphosa: Let’s all work together even if we don’t like each other

Ramaphosa gave the closing address at the eighth provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
28 minutes ago

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to capitalise on the renewed hope that South Africans are showing for the party.

Ramaphosa gave the closing address at the eighth provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The president said the election of a new and unified leadership means the organisation can now start looking toward planning a victory at the polls during next year’s general election.

President Ramaphosa’s speech reflected on the importance of ending divisions in order to self-correct

“You must also be able to work with comrades, where ordinarily, you don’t basically like each other and be able to sit down and work together.”

Ramaphosa says no one is bigger than the ANC.

“To be put together like this, it was the ANC that chose to put us like this and our task is to work together.”

Newly elected KZN chair Sihle Zikalala says the new executive has been given a mandate to prioritise organisational renewal and unity.

“RADICAL UNITY”

Ramaphosa has called for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to foster radical unity and turn its focus on campaigning ahead of the 2019 elections.

The president said ANC members will be forced to work together because unity is about placing the organization above the individual

“This needs to be demonstrated in the way that leaders conduct themselves. In the way that as leaders we work and how all parts of the organisation work together in pursued of a common objective and also work in the way where we’re able to resolve differences among us.”

Ramaphosa said now the focus shifts towards the elections.

“Right now our task must be, we must do what we do best. Every home must be visited and every home must indicate that yes we’re going to supporting the ANC and if they have problem, we must address those problems.”

The president has applauded the dignified manner in which the conference has been conducted.

