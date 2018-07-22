Parly’s police committee latest to condemn 11 KZN murders

-
Parly’s police committee latest to condemn 11 KZN murdersLocal
-
Egypt's Sisi says false rumours main threat to Arab countriesWorld
-
Ace Magashule explains ANC’s generational mixPolitics
-
Russian-backed air strikes hit Islamic State in southern Syria - sourcesWorld
-
Kimberly residents burn tyres, block roads calling for mayor to resignLocal
-
Newly formed ADC weighs in on land reformPolitics
-
-
Kimberly residents burn tyres, block roads calling for mayor to resignLocal
-
Newly formed ADC weighs in on land reformPolitics
-
We won’t resort to retrenchments, says EskomBusiness
-
DA Western Cape to host 2nd land reform meetingPolitics
-
4 men to appear in court for possession of illegal firearmsLocal
-
South Africa set 490 after Sri Lanka declareSport
-
Young guns no longer in awe of Tiger, says JacklinSport
-
MTN Walk the Talk officially underwayLocal
-
Fraile takes stage 14 as Thomas retains yellow jerseySport
-
Vettel on pole in Germany but drama for HamiltonSport
-
Lions down valiant Jaguares to book home semifinal spot against WaratahsSport
Oprah Winfrey: I'm proud to be happy
-
Pusha T gets marriedLifestyle
-
Mystery surrounds Chris Pine return to 'Wonder Woman' film seriesLifestyle
-
Britain's Prince George celebrates his fifth birthdayWorld
-
Wand-waving Johnny Depp appears as 'Fantastic Beasts' characterLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018Local
-
Offset arrested on drugs and weapons chargesLifestyle
-
CBS announces four-part series of short 'Star Trek' episodesLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 20 July 2018Lifestyle
-
Dolly Parton had to sleep in her car before she was a starLifestyle
-
-
DA Western Cape to host 2nd land reform meetingPolitics
-
ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against JibaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: Let’s all work together even if we don’t like each otherLocal
-
Ramaphosa calls for ANC in KZN to foster radical unityLocal
-
Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebratedLocal
-
[OPINION] Between women in a ‘man’s world’Opinion
-
[OPINION] Grappling with Madiba’s legacyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Trump’s cost to U.S. credibilityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Donald Trump’s bizarre world tour: embarrassing and shockingOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Obama invites the world to find its better angelsOpinion
-
[OPINION] #WorldEmojiDay: Not just a figment of your emojinationOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Mango Airline: Defamatory SMS on social media false and inaccurateLocal
-
Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in SandtonBusiness
-
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plansBusiness
-
Nazir Cassim urges Eskom to hold unethical employees accountableBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers from hawkish cenbank comments, stocks riseBusiness
-
Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissedBusiness
Parly’s police committee latest to condemn 11 KZN murders
It's understood the victims were members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association and were travelling from a colleague's funeral when unknown criminals opened fire on their vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Police has joined in the wide criticism of the murder of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday.
It's understood the victims were members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Gauteng and had been travelling from a colleague's funeral when unknown criminals opened fire on their vehicle.
They were part of 17 people who were shot at leaving four in a critical condition.
Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said, “The safety strategy in the taxi industry is necessary in the context of a large number of people who depend on the service. Last night’s violent incident shows that measures need to be taken.”
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 201814 hours ago
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case13 days ago
-
Ace Magashule explains ANC’s generational mixone hour ago
-
Report: R10m secret state spy fund used to buy Security Minister’s home11 hours ago
-
Newly formed ADC weighs in on land reform3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: Let’s all work together even if we don’t like each other13 hours ago
