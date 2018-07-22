Popular Topics
Parly’s police committee latest to condemn 11 KZN murders

It's understood the victims were members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association and were travelling from a colleague's funeral when unknown criminals opened fire on their vehicle.

FILE: Picture: Saps.
FILE: Picture: Saps.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Police has joined in the wide criticism of the murder of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday.

It's understood the victims were members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Gauteng and had been travelling from a colleague's funeral when unknown criminals opened fire on their vehicle.

They were part of 17 people who were shot at leaving four in a critical condition.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said, “The safety strategy in the taxi industry is necessary in the context of a large number of people who depend on the service. Last night’s violent incident shows that measures need to be taken.”

