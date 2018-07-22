Oprah Winfrey: I'm proud to be happy

Oprah Winfrey believes the secret to her happiness is that she isn't envious of anyone.

The 64-year-old media mogul - who has been in a relationship with businessman Stedman Graham for 32 years - doesn't think other people have "better" lives than she does and she feels very fortunate.

She said: "I don't know anyone happier. I don't know anyone who has a better life, or had a better life. I look at other people and I think, they look happy. But not as happy as me."

When she gets down time, Oprah loves nothing more than simply doing "nothing" on her California estate.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "I can go weeks and never turn on a television. I've gone a summer not having it on. No, my guilty pleasure is, I do nothing. I live in a very beautiful space that I created, and every time I leave home and I'm driving out the back with the pond and the ducks, and I'm looking at the grass and I see the house on the hill, I have this moment where I think about when Dorothy says in 'The Wizard of Oz', 'I learnt I didn't have to look further than my own back yard.' Every time I think of that.

"Most people don't even know what makes them happy. But I can just sit on my porch and I'll start reading a book and then realise, OK, I'm not reading any more. I can just take it all in. I can just be."

Oprah is proud of the fact she "never" took time off sick during her long-running talk show because she didn't want to let down her audience.

She explained: "I never missed a day in 25 years for 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' no matter how sick I was. Not one. Why? Because I would always think about those people coming. You've got the whole manicure, pedicure. You've got a new dress. You've told your neighbours, the people you work with. Then you get there and I'm not there? You would rather see me ill, falling off the chair. That's the way I saw it."