Newly formed ADC weighs in on land reform

CAPE TOWN - Newly formed party, The African Democratic Change has also weighed in on the contentious land issue.

In a statement, the party says former colonialist states should compensate for expropriated land, adding that the country should "not have to carry the weight of past racial divides.

The organisation came into the spotlight back in 2017, with former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza at the helm before she resigned soon thereafter.

The party's President Moses Mayekiso said, “We don’t support the present farmers to be the victims, we are saying the victims are the people.”