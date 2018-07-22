National Police Commissioner condemns KZN taxi mass shooting

It’s understood the victims of the Joburg association had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to attend the funeral of a colleague on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has condemned the murder of 11 members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association.

The minibus taxi they were travelling in came under attack on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen last night with an unknown number of gunmen opening fire.

Four of the passengers survived and they are now being treated in hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says, “From what we could tell, at approximately 8 pm last night, this minibus taxi was returning home to Gauteng from Greytown.

“They were apparently from a taxi association in Gauteng and they were attending a funeral of one of their colleagues that passed away in Gauteng.”

Naicker says officers are keeping tabs on the survivors hoping to get more information on the crime.

“We’re talking to them as we need to get more information and we’re liaising with them to get more clarity in terms of what happened.”

He says officers are following every potential lead.

“Members of our Provincial Task Team, the Provincial Detective Task Team as well as Crime Scene investigators are giving this matter priority from the office of the Provincial Director are working on this matter.”