MTN Walk the Talk officially underway

The huge event in partnership with the City of Johannesburg is expected to be attended by almost 50,000 people.

JOHANNESBURG – MTN Walk The Talk with 702 has officially started with its first leg of the of 15 km race at the marks park grounds in Emmerantia.

The huge event in partnership with the City of Johannesburg is expected to be attended by almost 50,000 people.

Motorists and residents are encouraged to use alternative routes throughout various parts of Johannesburg.

Road closures on empire road, Barry Hertzog as well as the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein are expected.

We 👮🏾‍♀️👩🏼‍🚒👷🏻‍♀️are deployed to ensure a safe #Mtn702Walk @JMPDSafety 🚔 is manning various points to ensure the safety of thousands of @CityofJoburgZA #ActiveCitizens 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏾‍♀️ as they retake the streets#SaferJoburg#AlwaysOnCall pic.twitter.com/LV2OktoLTf — Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) July 22, 2018

📌#MTN702Walk is taking over Joburg! Get familiar with road closures for @Walkthetalk_ on the 22nd of July 2018 ^LM pic.twitter.com/k9r4PNFkge — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 22, 2018

#MTN702Walk I'm walking for my mentally ill sister younger Khayakazi Nonjabe. pic.twitter.com/pNGj1i3lWT — #GOW2018 (@nonjabe) July 22, 2018

Thousands braved the chilly morning in Emmarentia and hundreds of the early walkers gathered at the starting point of the big race.

Many walkers say they use this event as a platform to raise awareness for great causes and come together in vibrant costumes and matching outfits.

Those walking in the race are encouraged to use the park and ride facilities to avoid struggling to find parking.

Just a reminder to all residents and motorists that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be on guard to direct traffic.

Roads are expected to be reopened from 2 pm this afternoon.