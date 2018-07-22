MTN Walk the Talk officially underway
The huge event in partnership with the City of Johannesburg is expected to be attended by almost 50,000 people.
JOHANNESBURG – MTN Walk The Talk with 702 has officially started with its first leg of the of 15 km race at the marks park grounds in Emmerantia.
The huge event in partnership with the City of Johannesburg is expected to be attended by almost 50,000 people.
Motorists and residents are encouraged to use alternative routes throughout various parts of Johannesburg.
Road closures on empire road, Barry Hertzog as well as the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein are expected.
THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED! #MTN702Walk pic.twitter.com/hovmYLtALD— #MTN702Walk (@Walkthetalk_) July 22, 2018
We 👮🏾♀️👩🏼🚒👷🏻♀️are deployed to ensure a safe #Mtn702Walk @JMPDSafety 🚔 is manning various points to ensure the safety of thousands of @CityofJoburgZA #ActiveCitizens 🙋🏽♂️🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♂️🙋🏾♀️ as they retake the streets#SaferJoburg#AlwaysOnCall pic.twitter.com/LV2OktoLTf— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) July 22, 2018
📌#MTN702Walk is taking over Joburg! Get familiar with road closures for @Walkthetalk_ on the 22nd of July 2018 ^LM pic.twitter.com/k9r4PNFkge— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 22, 2018
#MTN702Walk I'm walking for my mentally ill sister younger Khayakazi Nonjabe. pic.twitter.com/pNGj1i3lWT— #GOW2018 (@nonjabe) July 22, 2018
Thousands braved the chilly morning in Emmarentia and hundreds of the early walkers gathered at the starting point of the big race.
Many walkers say they use this event as a platform to raise awareness for great causes and come together in vibrant costumes and matching outfits.
Those walking in the race are encouraged to use the park and ride facilities to avoid struggling to find parking.
Just a reminder to all residents and motorists that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be on guard to direct traffic.
Roads are expected to be reopened from 2 pm this afternoon.
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Sanral warns motorists to expect delays on N3 due to closure
-
Ramaphosa calls for ANC in KZN to foster radical unity
-
Mango Airlines investigate origins of racially insulting SMS
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
KZN police investigate deadly taxi shooting which left 11 dead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.