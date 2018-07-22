MTN Walk the Talk officially underway

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

MTN Walk the Talk officially underway

The huge event in partnership with the City of Johannesburg is expected to be attended by almost 50,000 people.

Participants at MTN Walk the Talk with 702. Picture: SA Police.
Participants at MTN Walk the Talk with 702. Picture: SA Police.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – MTN Walk The Talk with 702 has officially started with its first leg of the of 15 km race at the marks park grounds in Emmerantia.

The huge event in partnership with the City of Johannesburg is expected to be attended by almost 50,000 people.

Motorists and residents are encouraged to use alternative routes throughout various parts of Johannesburg.

Road closures on empire road, Barry Hertzog as well as the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein are expected.

Thousands braved the chilly morning in Emmarentia and hundreds of the early walkers gathered at the starting point of the big race.

Many walkers say they use this event as a platform to raise awareness for great causes and come together in vibrant costumes and matching outfits.

Those walking in the race are encouraged to use the park and ride facilities to avoid struggling to find parking.

Just a reminder to all residents and motorists that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be on guard to direct traffic.

Roads are expected to be reopened from 2 pm this afternoon.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA