Mango Airlines investigate origins of racially insulting SMS

Mango says it was made aware of the SMS apparently from an employee named Mandy from the human resources department.

Mango Airlines. Picture: Mango Airlines official Facebook page.
Mango Airlines. Picture: Mango Airlines official Facebook page.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mango Airlines says it's investigating the source and origin of a racially insulting SMS which has gone viral on social media.

The airline says it was made aware of an SMS reportedly from one of its employees which reads “Mango cannot allow you to work with us you are black and HIV positive. That is just too much for us”.

Mango says it was made aware of the SMS apparently from an employee named Mandy from the human resources department.

But the airlines spokesperson Sergio dos Santos says the SMS is false.

“A third party reported that and found that an employee did not in fact issue hence it was analysed as well as her itemised billing records from her service provider. That SMS was not issued by the employee.”

