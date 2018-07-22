Popular Topics
Mabuza to lead SA delegation to 22nd Aids conference in Amsterdam

Mabuza is the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council which coordinates South Africa’s response to the HIV/Aids epidemic.

Deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS
Deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says Deputy President David Mabuza will lead a South African delegation to the 22 second International Aids conference in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

This year's conference is under the theme breaking barriers building bridges taking place from tomorrow.

Mabuza is the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council which coordinates South Africa’s response to the HIV/Aids epidemic.

The conference was first convened during the peak of the aids epidemic in 1985, and it continues to provide a unique forum for the intersection of science, advocacy, and human rights.

