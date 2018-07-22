Mabuza to lead SA delegation to 22nd Aids conference in Amsterdam
Mabuza is the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council which coordinates South Africa’s response to the HIV/Aids epidemic.
JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says Deputy President David Mabuza will lead a South African delegation to the 22 second International Aids conference in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
This year's conference is under the theme breaking barriers building bridges taking place from tomorrow.
The conference was first convened during the peak of the aids epidemic in 1985, and it continues to provide a unique forum for the intersection of science, advocacy, and human rights.
