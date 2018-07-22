KZN police investigate deadly taxi shooting which left 11 dead

It's understood the ambush shooting occurred last night on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a deadly shooting which lead to 11 taxi drivers losing their lives.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the commuters were in a taxi travelling from a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal en route to Johannesburg when unknown people jumped onto the road from the bushes and opened fire.

More to follow.