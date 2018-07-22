KZN police investigate deadly taxi shooting which left 11 dead

MTN Walk the Talk officially underway
It's understood the ambush shooting occurred last night on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a deadly shooting which lead to 11 taxi drivers losing their lives.
Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the commuters were in a taxi travelling from a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal en route to Johannesburg when unknown people jumped onto the road from the bushes and opened fire.
More to follow.
