KZN cops work with GP counterparts to establish facts behind taxi mass shooting

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police say they are working with their counterparts in Gauteng to establish the facts behind a mass killing near Greytown that's claimed the lives of 11 people.

It’s understood the victims were members of a taxi association in Gauteng who had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to attend the funeral of a colleague on Saturday.

The minibus taxi they were travelling in came under attack on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen last night with an unknown number of gunmen opening fire.

Four of the passengers survived they are now being treated in hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says, “From what we could tell, at approximately 8 pm last night, this minibus taxi was returning home to Gauteng from Greytown.

“They were apparently from a taxi association in Gauteng and they were attending a funeral of one of their colleagues that passed away in Gauteng.”

He says officers are following every potential lead.

“Members of our Provincial Task Team, the Provincial Detective Task Team as well as Crime Scene investigators are giving this matter priority from the office of the Provincial Director are working on this matter.”