Go

Kimberly residents burn tyres, block roads calling for mayor to resign

Disgruntled community members are up in arms after authorities at the Sol Plaatjie Municipality introduced a hike in electricity tariffs.

FILE: A police nyala. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A police nyala. Picture: EWN.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Violence has broken out once again in Kimberly as residents are calling for the city's mayor and chief financial officer to step down.

Running battles between protesters and police has led to chaos as roads were blocked and tyres set alight.

Disgruntled community members are up in arms after authorities at the Sol Plaatjie Municipality introduced a hike in electricity tariffs.

Residents say the two officials should be held liable, for what they call "a mishandling of electricity tariffs deal".

A man, who's identified himself as a community leader, says residents have taken matters into their own hands.

“We are going to make sure we apply for a legal strike and we are going to write to the ANC saying please help us remove the mayor so we don’t end up going to the streets.”

Protests have been ongoing in the region for weeks now as authorities also face allegations of financial mismanagement.

