Growing calls for full probe into murder of 11 people in KZN

Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, has joined several high-end officials in calling for a full investigation into the murder of 11 people.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, has joined several high-end officials in calling for a full investigation into the murder of 11 people in the province.

The victims are understood to be members of the Gauteng-based Ivory Park taxi association and were in KZN to attend a colleague's funeral.

They were gunned down while travelling home in a taxi and four others have been left in a critical condition.

Community safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says a police task team is investigating the crime.

“We are taken aback by this incident and define it as brutality and disregard for the rule of law. People who are willing to destroy another person’s life is an indication of the society we live in.”

At the same time, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has condemned the murder.

