Growing calls for full probe into murder of 11 people in KZN
702 Walk the Talk participants paint Jozi yellowLocal
ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against JibaPolitics
Trump says Carter Page documents show DoJ and FBI misled courtsWorld
National Police Commissioner condemns KZN taxi mass shootingLocal
Iran's Rouhani warns Trump 'war with Iran mother of all wars'World
Growing calls for full probe into murder of 11 people in KZN
702 Walk the Talk participants paint Jozi yellowLocal
ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against JibaPolitics
National Police Commissioner condemns KZN taxi mass shootingLocal
Mabuza to lead SA delegation to 22nd Aids conference in AmsterdamLocal
Report: R10m secret state spy fund used to buy Security Minister’s homeLocal
Young guns no longer in awe of Tiger, says JacklinSport
MTN Walk the Talk officially underwayLocal
Fraile takes stage 14 as Thomas retains yellow jerseySport
Vettel on pole in Germany but drama for HamiltonSport
Lions down valiant Jaguares to book home semifinal spot against WaratahsSport
Sri Lanka reign in Colombo despite Maharaj milestoneSport
Pusha T gets married
Mystery surrounds Chris Pine return to 'Wonder Woman' film seriesLifestyle
Britain's Prince George celebrates his fifth birthdayWorld
Wand-waving Johnny Depp appears as 'Fantastic Beasts' characterLifestyle
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018Local
Offset arrested on drugs and weapons chargesLifestyle
CBS announces four-part series of short 'Star Trek' episodesLifestyle
Powerball results: Friday 20 July 2018Lifestyle
Dolly Parton had to sleep in her car before she was a starLifestyle
Taylor Swift leads all-star 'Cats' movie castLifestyle
Ramaphosa: Let’s all work together even if we don’t like each otherLocal
Ramaphosa calls for ANC in KZN to foster radical unityLocal
Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebratedLocal
KZN ANCYL: Murder of Umlazi Coastal College chair politically motivatedLocal
KZN ANCYL Coastal College chairperson shot dead in UmlaziLocal
Ramaphosa: Today you begin journey of returning ANC in KZN to its gloryLocal
[OPINION] Between women in a ‘man’s world’Opinion
[OPINION] Grappling with Madiba’s legacyOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Trump’s cost to U.S. credibilityOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Donald Trump’s bizarre world tour: embarrassing and shockingOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Obama invites the world to find its better angelsOpinion
[OPINION] #WorldEmojiDay: Not just a figment of your emojinationOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in SandtonBusiness
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plansBusiness
Nazir Cassim urges Eskom to hold unethical employees accountableBusiness
#RandReport: Rand recovers from hawkish cenbank comments, stocks riseBusiness
Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissedBusiness
'Transport sector shouldn't be declared an essential service'Business
Growing calls for full probe into murder of 11 people in KZN
Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, has joined several high-end officials in calling for a full investigation into the murder of 11 people.
JOHANNESBURG - Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, has joined several high-end officials in calling for a full investigation into the murder of 11 people in the province.
The victims are understood to be members of the Gauteng-based Ivory Park taxi association and were in KZN to attend a colleague's funeral.
They were gunned down while travelling home in a taxi and four others have been left in a critical condition.
Community safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says a police task team is investigating the crime.
“We are taken aback by this incident and define it as brutality and disregard for the rule of law. People who are willing to destroy another person’s life is an indication of the society we live in.”
At the same time, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has condemned the murder.
#TaxiShooting National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour action plan with specialised units to find the criminals responsible for killing 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2018
Timeline
