DA Western Cape to host 2nd land reform meeting

CAPE TOWN - The DA in the Western Cape is set to host a second public meeting on land reform in Beaufort West tomorrow.

The first gathering kicked off in Citrusdal yesterday.

The party says it will host a series of meetings, ahead of the parliamentary hearing on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, to allow for the expropriation of without compensation.

Those hearing are set to kick off in the province early next month.

Guest speakers for the DA's hearings included Environmental Affairs MEC, Anton Bredell and MEC for Tourism Alan Winde.



The DA's Odette Cason said, “The community also raised concerns about the ANC’s plan to amend the Constitution. The DA believes people should be land owners and not lifelong tenants.”

Meanwhile, the ANC wrapped up its two-day Land Summit in Stellenbosch yesterday.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says the meeting concluded with reports from the three commissions they held.

“About farmworkers and land and land redistribution in the rural areas.”

He adds that the Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC will be assessing the reports today before issuing a declaration.