DA Western Cape to host 2nd land reform meeting
The DA says it will host a series of meetings, ahead of the parliamentary hearing on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN - The DA in the Western Cape is set to host a second public meeting on land reform in Beaufort West tomorrow.
The first gathering kicked off in Citrusdal yesterday.
The party says it will host a series of meetings, ahead of the parliamentary hearing on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, to allow for the expropriation of without compensation.
Those hearing are set to kick off in the province early next month.
Guest speakers for the DA's hearings included Environmental Affairs MEC, Anton Bredell and MEC for Tourism Alan Winde.
The DA's Odette Cason said, “The community also raised concerns about the ANC’s plan to amend the Constitution. The DA believes people should be land owners and not lifelong tenants.”
Meanwhile, the ANC wrapped up its two-day Land Summit in Stellenbosch yesterday.
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says the meeting concluded with reports from the three commissions they held.
“About farmworkers and land and land redistribution in the rural areas.”
He adds that the Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC will be assessing the reports today before issuing a declaration.
Popular in Politics
-
ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against Jiba
-
Ramaphosa: Let’s all work together even if we don’t like each other
-
Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebrated
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 2)
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - Groenewald
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.