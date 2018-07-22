Britain's Prince George celebrates his fifth birthday
'The Daily Mail' reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.
LONDON – A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain’s royal family on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.
George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate’s three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five on Sunday.
Happy Birthday to Prince George who turns five today! 🎈— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo which was taken in the garden at Clarence House by Matt Porteous, following the christening of Prince Louis on 9 July. pic.twitter.com/cOcxKElaGJ
