Britain's Prince George celebrates his fifth birthday

'The Daily Mail' reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.

Prince George (front row centre) at the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews on 20 May 2017. Picture: AFP.
Prince George (front row centre) at the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews on 20 May 2017. Picture: AFP.
2 days ago

LONDON – A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain’s royal family on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate’s three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.

