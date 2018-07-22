Authorities investigate cause of Cape Town station train fire
Metrorail says a train caught fire when it entered the station. Flames then spread to a nearby locomotive.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire which destroyed 11 train carriages at Cape Town train station
The fire broke out as the train pulled into platform 15 and 16.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says the fire started in the middle of the train just before 4 pm in the afternoon.
“A train drew into Cape Town station in platform 15. We were alerted to smoke from the middle carriages and fire was detected. No injuries were reported.”
#Trainfire Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at Cape Town train station. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ch7u7LGt43— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
Train on fire at Cape Town station on Saturday July 21. Video by Ruvan Boshoff pic.twitter.com/mTOGeospwE— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) July 21, 2018
SIX carriages lost in #trainfire at Cape Town station. Cause still unknown. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/yBzJZhAvG4— Earl September 🇿🇦 (@earlseptember) July 21, 2018
In recent weeks, there have been at least four arson attacks on trains in the city. In one incident, a commuter died.
Two weeks ago, a carriage was set alight at Woodstock Train Station. About a month ago, there was a fire at Steenberg station, and in May, at Retreat and Ottery stations.
A Metrorail commuter says these frequent train fires are deeply concerning.
“I think they must do something to improve this transport because there’s no security.”
