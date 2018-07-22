ANCYL sends condolences to family of slain Coastal College leader

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANCYL sends condolences to family of slain Coastal College leader

The circumstances around the crime are still being investigated but the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL believes it was politically motivated.

ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
55 minutes ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress Youth League (ANC)YL) has sent condolences to the family of its slain Coastal College campus chair in Umlazi Bongani Mkhize.

It’s understood he was shot dead while returning home from the ANC's provincial elective conference on Saturday.

The circumstances around the crime are still being investigated but the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL believes it was politically motivated.

The league's Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says their thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

“The Youth League is very shocked, saddened and we send our condolences to his family, his comrades, the entire movement and the entire population of students at Coastal College. And I forgot to mention that he was also the president of the SRC.”

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm are being investigated in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal after Mkhize was shot by a known suspect.

Police say the man killed sustained injuries to the body and was declared dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police and was arrested.

The police's Jay Naicker said the motive of the killing is still unknown.

“At approximately 9am a 25-year-old man was shot. The firearm that was used was also seized from the suspect.

“It’s alleged that the two were seen quarreling before the shooting incident occurred. The suspect will appear in Umlazi Magistrates Court sometime next week.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA