ANCYL sends condolences to family of slain Coastal College leader

The circumstances around the crime are still being investigated but the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL believes it was politically motivated.

DURBAN – The African National Congress Youth League (ANC)YL) has sent condolences to the family of its slain Coastal College campus chair in Umlazi Bongani Mkhize.

It’s understood he was shot dead while returning home from the ANC's provincial elective conference on Saturday.

The circumstances around the crime are still being investigated but the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL believes it was politically motivated.

The league's Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says their thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

“The Youth League is very shocked, saddened and we send our condolences to his family, his comrades, the entire movement and the entire population of students at Coastal College. And I forgot to mention that he was also the president of the SRC.”

#ANCKZN Newly elected chair Sihle Zikalala has conveyed his condolences to Bongani “Usher” Mkhize’s family. He says they are comforted by the fact that Mkhize’s alleged killer has been arrested and it doesn’t appear to be politically motivated but an act of pure criminality. ZN pic.twitter.com/wzlrkpseDt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

#ANCKZN KZN ANCYL Secretary, Thanduxolo Sabelo has described slain ANCYL chair in Coastal College, Bongani Usher Mkhize as a promising young leader. Mkhize was gunned down eMlazi. He attended the provincial conference but was not a delegate.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/H9VGptZNkV — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 21, 2018

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm are being investigated in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal after Mkhize was shot by a known suspect.

Police say the man killed sustained injuries to the body and was declared dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police and was arrested.

The police's Jay Naicker said the motive of the killing is still unknown.

“At approximately 9am a 25-year-old man was shot. The firearm that was used was also seized from the suspect.

“It’s alleged that the two were seen quarreling before the shooting incident occurred. The suspect will appear in Umlazi Magistrates Court sometime next week.”