ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against Jiba
In a statement released today, the league says it condemns what it terms the unwarranted chauvinistic attack by bigoted racists against Jiba.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has launched a scathing attack on the General Council of the Bar and Freedom Under Law (FUL) for taking legal action against advocate Nomgcobo Jiba.
The council announced last week that it’s seeking leave to appeal a Supreme Court judgment which overruled an earlier order that Jiba and special director Lawrence Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates.
The ANCWL has come out strongly against the general council, FUL, the NPA and the media.
In a statement, it says a racist campaign has been launched to undermine the deputy prosecutions boss.
The league says the council, FUL and certain sections of the media have been part of what it calls "an old boys’ club" supported by runners within the NPA with the objective to remove Jiba’s name from the roll of advocates.
The Supreme Court handed down judgment this month which overruled a high court decision to strike Jiba and Mrwebi from the roll.
