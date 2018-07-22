Ace Magashule explains ANC’s generational mix

Magashule says generational mix is not about age but generations who participated in the struggle.

JOHANNESBURG – ANC Secretery General Ace Magashule has explained the party’s understanding of generational mix, saying it’s not about age but generations who participated in the struggle.

Magashule was speaking on the last day of the ANC Gauteng elective conference in Pretoria today.

The conference started on Friday and saw David Makhura being elected chairperson and Panyaza Lesufi as his deputy.

Some of the leaders who contested some positions at the conference spoke about general mix, adding that there is a need to have young people included in the provincial leadership.

Magashule explains what generational mix means.

“Others understand generational mix in terms of age… If you have not been part of the struggle of our people, if you went to university and was not part of student politics then you can’t suddenly emerge because we will have a crisis of leadership.”

CALLS FOR UNITY

There have been calls to foster unity in the organization and sustain the positive mood brought by the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

As the conference draws to an end, Khawe read the party’s draft declarations.

“We need to re-earn public confidence and trust, more than ever the ANC commits itself to unity.”