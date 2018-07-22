702 Walk the Talk participants paint Jozi yellow
Joburg’s biggest walking event, the MTN 702 Walk the Talk, was filled with music, bright yellow outfits and walkers of course.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg’s biggest walking event, the MTN 702 Walk the Talk, was filled with music, bright yellow outfits and walkers of course.
Over 50,0000 participants braved the chilly morning in Emmarentia to paint the streets of Johannesburg yellow!
#MTN702WALK Thousands of people still arriving at the Marks Park Sports Ground in Emmarentia. Many people have chosen to use the event to walk for charity/cause, others just for fun. [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/NZp6qdnJs3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2018
Many people have chosen to use the event to walk for charity or a cause, while others walk just for fun.
#MTN702WALK Four beautiful women who call themselves the ‘Divas’ say to those who are not here, ‘You’re missing out!’ [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/05f7U0qHew— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2018
The most popular walk is the 5km, with many taking their children and friends on the route.
Radio 702 hosts Kenny Maistry, Azania Mosaka, Tshego Modisane, Bruce Whitfield and more kept the crowds entertained with live crossings and music.
As crowds streamed across the finish line, some headed for the hospitality fields or massage tent.
As crowds stream across the finish line and head for the hospitality fields (or massage tent) - remember to check out our #MTN702Walk photo gallery at https://t.co/YxQu4sueJR and tag yourselves! pic.twitter.com/4hIfsYduRR— #MTN702Walk (@Walkthetalk_) July 22, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
National Police Commissioner condemns KZN taxi mass shooting
-
Report: R10m secret state spy fund used to buy Security Minister’s home
-
ANCWL condemns media, General Council of the Bar for acting against Jiba
-
Sanral warns motorists to expect delays on N3 due to closure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.