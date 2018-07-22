Popular Topics
Go

702 Walk the Talk participants paint Jozi yellow

Joburg’s biggest walking event, the MTN 702 Walk the Talk, was filled with music, bright yellow outfits and walkers of course.

Thousands of participants of the MTN 702 Walk the Talk. Picture: Twitter @Radio702.
Thousands of participants of the MTN 702 Walk the Talk. Picture: Twitter @Radio702.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg’s biggest walking event, the MTN 702 Walk the Talk, was filled with music, bright yellow outfits and walkers of course.

Over 50,0000 participants braved the chilly morning in Emmarentia to paint the streets of Johannesburg yellow!

Many people have chosen to use the event to walk for charity or a cause, while others walk just for fun.

The most popular walk is the 5km, with many taking their children and friends on the route.

Radio 702 hosts Kenny Maistry, Azania Mosaka, Tshego Modisane, Bruce Whitfield and more kept the crowds entertained with live crossings and music.

As crowds streamed across the finish line, some headed for the hospitality fields or massage tent.

