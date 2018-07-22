702 Walk the Talk participants paint Jozi yellow

Joburg’s biggest walking event, the MTN 702 Walk the Talk, was filled with music, bright yellow outfits and walkers of course.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg’s biggest walking event, the MTN 702 Walk the Talk, was filled with music, bright yellow outfits and walkers of course.

Over 50,0000 participants braved the chilly morning in Emmarentia to paint the streets of Johannesburg yellow!

#MTN702WALK Thousands of people still arriving at the Marks Park Sports Ground in Emmarentia. Many people have chosen to use the event to walk for charity/cause, others just for fun. [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/NZp6qdnJs3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2018

Many people have chosen to use the event to walk for charity or a cause, while others walk just for fun.

#MTN702WALK Four beautiful women who call themselves the ‘Divas’ say to those who are not here, ‘You’re missing out!’ [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/05f7U0qHew — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2018

The most popular walk is the 5km, with many taking their children and friends on the route.

Radio 702 hosts Kenny Maistry, Azania Mosaka, Tshego Modisane, Bruce Whitfield and more kept the crowds entertained with live crossings and music.

As crowds streamed across the finish line, some headed for the hospitality fields or massage tent.