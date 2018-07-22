4 survivors in KZN deadly taxi shooting in critical condition in hospital
Police say 11 others were shot dead last night on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people who survived a deadly taxi shooting in KwaZulu-Natal are in a critical condition in hospital.
Police say 11 others were shot dead last night on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.
It's alleged the vehicle was ambushed by an unknown group who opened fire on the taxi.
Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the commuters were travelling from a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal en route to Johannesburg at the time of the attack.
#sapsKZN Last night a taxi from GP, transporting taxi ass members who attended a funeral at Ematimotolo, came under fire on R74 between Colenso & Weenen. Unknown suspects jumped into the road from the bushes and opened fire at the Taxi. Several fatalities. #SAPS investigating ME pic.twitter.com/f1DnuYDC3N— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 22, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Ramaphosa: Let’s all work together even if we don’t like each other
-
Sanral warns motorists to expect delays on N3 due to closure
-
Mango Airlines investigate origins of racially insulting SMS
-
KZN police investigate deadly taxi shooting which left 11 dead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.