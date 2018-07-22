4 survivors in KZN deadly taxi shooting in critical condition in hospital

Police say 11 others were shot dead last night on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people who survived a deadly taxi shooting in KwaZulu-Natal are in a critical condition in hospital.

It's alleged the vehicle was ambushed by an unknown group who opened fire on the taxi.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the commuters were travelling from a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal en route to Johannesburg at the time of the attack.