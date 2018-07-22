4 men to appear in court for possession of illegal firearms

Police recovered five other vehicles that were hijacked and stolen in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Four men are expected to appear in court this week for possession of illegal firearms following a joint operation between the JMPD K9 unit and the flying squad.

Officials intercepted the suspects near Lenasia last week, after receiving a tipoff

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar says, “Members of JMPD K9 unit and the flying squad received a tipoff that suspects were about to go rob a business and arrested them.”

