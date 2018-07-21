Water Department to re-asses relaxing water restrictions in WC

Taxi owner who assaulted JMPD female officer expected in court
The national department says even though dam levels are rising, it is still not at the required 85% for restrictions to be lifted.
CAPE TOWN - The national Water and Sanitation Department says it will meet its provincial counterpart next month to re-assess the relaxing of water restrictions in the Western Cape.
The current combined average dam levels for the western cape is at 54,75%.
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said, “It’s still early days and we prefer to have the provincial level about 85%.”
