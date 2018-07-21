Water Department to re-asses relaxing water restrictions in WC

The national department says even though dam levels are rising, it is still not at the required 85% for restrictions to be lifted.

CAPE TOWN - The national Water and Sanitation Department says it will meet its provincial counterpart next month to re-assess the relaxing of water restrictions in the Western Cape.

The national department says even though dam levels are rising, it is still not at the required 85% for restrictions to be lifted.

The current combined average dam levels for the western cape is at 54,75%.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said, “It’s still early days and we prefer to have the provincial level about 85%.”