[WATCH LIVE] Tom Moyane disciplinary hearing

JOHANNESBURG - The disciplinary hearing into suspended Sars commission, Tom Moyane, is underway in Sandton.

Moyane was suspended in March by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cited declining public confidence in the institution under his leadership.

Ramaphosa served the suspended tax commissioner with the disciplinary charges which relate to allegations of misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

The hearing which is being chaired by Advocate Azhar Bham.

