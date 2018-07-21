Panyaza Lesufi elected deputy chairperson of ANC in Gauteng
The Provincial secretary of the ANC in Gauteng is Jacob Khawe. He revived 706 votes. He won against Boyce Maneli.
JOHANNESBURG – Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been elected deputy chairperson of the African National Congress in Gauteng.
The elections agency announced the results of the top five leaders on Saturday.
Premier David Makhura has been appointed ANC provincial chairperson unopposed.
#ANCGP Newly elected deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is now on stage after embracing chairperson David Makhura. QH pic.twitter.com/LSypXPCo32— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#ANCGP Maswanganyi says he is happy there has been no leakages. The EleXions agency will announce the results now. QH pic.twitter.com/bWbiHNDqVB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#ANCKZN President Ramaphosa now on stage. He will be closing today’s conference. ZN pic.twitter.com/J9Uzw5plr2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
It was a close race between the two main slates contesting leadership at the ANC Gauteng conference, with the results showing that there wasn’t a clean sweep.
The Elexions Agency’s Dren Nupen announced that Panyaza Lesufi received 22 more votes than his opponent Lebogang Maile.
Jacob Khawe was announced as provincial secretary.
He was known to be on Maile’s slate.
The position of deputy secretary went to Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who received the most votes against the two other candidates she was up against.
There were jubilant scenes from the crowd when Parks Tau was announced as the provincial treasurer.
