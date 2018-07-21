Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in Sandton

Today's inquiry will take place through papers in a form of an affidavit as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's instructions.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing is now underway in Sandton.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has started making submissions on behalf of Moyane at the hearing which is being chaired by Advocate Azhar Bham.

President Cyril Ramaphosa served the suspended tax commissioner with the disciplinary charges which relate to allegations of misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

#TomMoyane Mpofu says the term of reference if the inquiry is irrational because they are self contradictory. QH pic.twitter.com/sI7ouPTxqV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

Ramaphosa suspended him in March, citing declining public confidence in the institution under his leadership.

Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza says the process is unfair.

“We object to that process and it won’t allow Mr Moyane the opportunity to rebut the evidence.”