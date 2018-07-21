Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in Sandton

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
Go

Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in Sandton

Today's inquiry will take place through papers in a form of an affidavit as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's instructions.

Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing is now underway in Sandton.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has started making submissions on behalf of Moyane at the hearing which is being chaired by Advocate Azhar Bham.

President Cyril Ramaphosa served the suspended tax commissioner with the disciplinary charges which relate to allegations of misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

Ramaphosa suspended him in March, citing declining public confidence in the institution under his leadership.

Today's inquiry will take place through papers in a form of an affidavit as per the president's instructions.

Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza says the process is unfair.

“We object to that process and it won’t allow Mr Moyane the opportunity to rebut the evidence.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA