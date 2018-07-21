Taxi owner who assaulted JMPD female officer expected in court

The 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday after punching the officer.

It's understood the driver grew impatient with Nompumelelo Salley while she was instructing traffic on Joe Slovo and Houghton intersection.

The police's Donia Mothusane said, “He will appear in Ga-Rankuwa’s magistrates court.”