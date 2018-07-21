Suspect to appear in court next week over murder of Umlazi ANCYL leader

Police say the man killed sustained injuries to the body and was declared dead at the scene.

DURBAN – Police have confirmed that charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm are being investigated in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal after a 25-year-old man was shot by a known suspect.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that the man killed is the chairperson of the league at the coastal college campus in Umlazi, Bongani Usher Mkhize.

A 29-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police and was arrested.

The police's Jay Naicker says the motive of the killing is still unknown.

“At approximately 9 am a 25-year-old man was shot. The firearm that was used was also seized from the suspect.

“It’s alleged that the two were seen quarrelling before the shooting incident occurred. The suspect will appear in Umlazi Magistrates Court sometime next week.”

#ANCKZN Newly elected chair Sihle Zikalala has conveyed his condolences to Bongani “Usher” Mkhize’s family. He says they are comforted by the fact that Mkhize’s alleged killer has been arrested and it doesn’t appear to be politically motivated but an act of pure criminality. ZN pic.twitter.com/wzlrkpseDt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018