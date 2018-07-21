Popular Topics
Suspect to appear in court next week over murder of Umlazi ANCYL leader

Police say the man killed sustained injuries to the body and was declared dead at the scene.

ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
16 minutes ago

DURBAN – Police have confirmed that charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm are being investigated in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal after a 25-year-old man was shot by a known suspect.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that the man killed is the chairperson of the league at the coastal college campus in Umlazi, Bongani Usher Mkhize.

Police say the man killed sustained injuries to the body and was declared dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police and was arrested.

The police's Jay Naicker says the motive of the killing is still unknown.

“At approximately 9 am a 25-year-old man was shot. The firearm that was used was also seized from the suspect.

“It’s alleged that the two were seen quarrelling before the shooting incident occurred. The suspect will appear in Umlazi Magistrates Court sometime next week.”

