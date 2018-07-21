Sihle Zikalala re-elected as ANC KZN chairperson
Nominations for the new leadership went on until the early hours of this morning before delegates could begin voting for their preferred candidates.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has re-elected Sihle Zikalala as chairperson of the province unopposed.
The three-day gathering is aimed at installing a new executive after the results of the 2015 elective conference were nullified in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
#ANCKZN It’s day two of the conference. Credentials haven’t been done yet. Delegates here are singing “Isenkantolo indlela.” It’s not clear if they’re implying a court challenge after conference or are singing about yesterday’s court attempt to stop the conference. ZN pic.twitter.com/eWv796ZjAD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
At the same, time President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the gathering.
The programme for the KZN ANC’s conference was delayed for several hours after a request from members to physically verify voting delegates by checking their accreditation tags against their ID’s and registration lists submitted per region.
This process seems to have resulted in the adoption of credentials without any problems.
It was only in the early hours of this morning that nominations got underway.
The positions for chairperson and treasurer were unopposed with Zikalala and Nomusa Dube-Ncube being appointed respectively.
The hotly contested provincial secretary post will be a neck and neck contest between Super Zuma and former spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli.
Delegates have been voting all night with results expected sometime later this morning.
