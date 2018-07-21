Popular Topics
Sanef calls on media houses to review financial models

Sanef says its time the media industry reviews its financial models following the closure of yet another publication this month.

A pile of newspapers. Picture: EWN
A pile of newspapers. Picture: EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Editors Forum (Sanef) says its time the media industry reviews its financial models following the closure of yet another publication this month.

Huffington Post South Africa announced this week that it will be closing, citing a lack of advertising on the site.

Earlier this month, the Afro Voice newspaper - formerly known as the New Age - announced its sudden closure also due to financial challenges.

Earlier this week, Media 24 announced it had mutually decided to end the Huffington Post’s South African license due to poor advertising at the online publication.

Sanef's Kate Skinner says these recent developments are worrying.

“This talks to the bigger story of financial sustainability for news and we are worried this will impact on the quality of news.”

Skinner says they are also concerned for the journalists who stand to lose their jobs.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

