Sadtu calls on DA to focus on issues affecting teachers

Sadtu has accused the DA of deliberately confusing the nation with its call for a few staff members in the education sector to be declared an essential service.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of deliberately confusing the nation with its call for a few staff members in the education sector to be declared an essential service.

Yesterday the party made submissions to the essential services committee hearings.

The DA clarified that it doesn’t want the entire education sector to be declared an essential service, saying it only wants a few staff members to fall under this category, to supervise pupils when teachers are on strike.

But Sadtu’s Nkosana Dolopi says there is no need to have a few staff members at schools when teachers are demonstrating.

He says the DA should turn its attention important matters affecting teachers.

“Apparently we have a serious problem of strikes in education. We have a serious problem of education that we need to address and that is what we are not discussing.”

He’s accused the party of playing politics.