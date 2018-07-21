Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Today you begin journey of returning ANC in KZN to its glory

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube were elected unopposed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
46 minutes ago

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the unity displayed during the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s eighth provincial elective conference should not serve as temptation for those who lost out to head to the courts.

The new executive was announced after voting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The unity slate, which was proposed by former ANC Youth League leaders, has emerged victorious it includes people from opposing camps during the campaign trail ahead of Nasrec.

Young leaders within the organisation have been pushing for a generational take-over which forms part of plans to foster unity.

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube were elected unopposed.

This left the voters with deciding who to vote for in the positions of secretary, deputy secretary as well as Zikalala’s deputy.

In the neck-and-neck contest for the position of secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli has now been promoted after serving as spokesperson in the previous leadership collective.

President Ramaphosa says this conference has restored the hope of the people of KZN.

“This is a democratic process that has yielded this results, let us accept it as the will of our people.”

Ramaphosa says after this conference, the main focus should be on elections and restoring the ANC to its former glory.

