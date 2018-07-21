Ramaphosa: Today you begin journey of returning ANC in KZN to its glory

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube were elected unopposed.

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the unity displayed during the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s eighth provincial elective conference should not serve as temptation for those who lost out to head to the courts.

The new executive was announced after voting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The unity slate, which was proposed by former ANC Youth League leaders, has emerged victorious it includes people from opposing camps during the campaign trail ahead of Nasrec.

Young leaders within the organisation have been pushing for a generational take-over which forms part of plans to foster unity.

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube were elected unopposed.

#ANCKZN Ramaphosa emphasizes the importance of clean governance and ANC members conducting themselves with integrity so that our people will be attracted to the organization. ZN pic.twitter.com/F5YuR13R0Z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

#ANCKZN Ramaphosa : today you begin a journey of returning the ANC in this province to its glory. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

#ANCKZN Ramaphosa says from now on, the main focus should be on the elections. He says the ANC must now capitalize on the latest polling numbers because people are warming up to the ANC . ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

JUST IN: #ANCKZN Newly elected KZN provincial executive consists of chairperson Sihle Zikalala ,deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu, Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli , Deputy Secretary Sipho Hlomuka and Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

This left the voters with deciding who to vote for in the positions of secretary, deputy secretary as well as Zikalala’s deputy.

In the neck-and-neck contest for the position of secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli has now been promoted after serving as spokesperson in the previous leadership collective.

President Ramaphosa says this conference has restored the hope of the people of KZN.

“This is a democratic process that has yielded this results, let us accept it as the will of our people.”

Ramaphosa says after this conference, the main focus should be on elections and restoring the ANC to its former glory.