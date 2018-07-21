Ramaphosa calls for ANC in KZN to foster radical unity
President Ramaphosa says ANC members will be forced to work together because unity is about placing the organization above the individual
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal to foster radical unity and turn its focus on campaigning ahead of the 2019 elections.
Ramaphosa delivered the closing address at the Durban University of Technology sports Centre on Saturday.
A unity slate has emerged at the conference which includes leaders from opposing camps.
“This needs to be demonstrated in the way that leaders conduct themselves. In the way that as leaders we work and how all parts of the organisation work together in pursued of a common objective and also work in the way where we’re able to resolve differences among us.”
Ramaphosa says now the focus shifts towards the elections.
“Right now our task must be, we must do what we do best. Every home must be visited and every home must indicate that yes we’re going to supporting the ANC and if they have problem, we must address those problems.”
The president has applauded the dignified manner in which the conference has been conducted.
ZIKALALA VOTED UNOPPOSED
Sihle Zikalala was re-elected as chairperson of the province unopposed.
Nominations for the new leadership went on until the early hours of Saturday morning before delegates begun voting for their preferred candidates.
The three-day gathering is aimed at installing a new executive after the results of the 2015 elective conference were nullified in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
The programme for the KZN ANC’s conference was delayed for several hours after a request from members to physically verify voting delegates by checking their accreditation tags against their ID’s and registration lists submitted per region.
The process seems to have resulted in the adoption of credentials without any problems.
The positions for chairperson and treasurer were unopposed with Zikalala and Nomusa Dube-Ncube being appointed respectively.
The hotly contested provincial secretary post will be a neck and neck contest between Super Zuma and former spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli.
