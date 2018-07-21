Pieter Groenewald adamant land wasn’t stolen from black people

Groenewald says the forceful removal of black people from their land doesn't mean the land was stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Front Plus (FFP) leader Pieter Groenewald says the forceful removal of black people from their land doesn't mean the land was stolen.

Groenewald was speaking about the party's objection to one of the ANC's struggle songs -which criticizes the dispossession of the African people by colonizers.

Groenewald has given his version of the 1913 Land Act and how it affected black people.

“According to the 1913 Land Act people were forcefully removed, we do not deny that, but that doesn’t mean that the land was stolen.”

He insists compensation was paid when black people were forcefully removed from their land.



“It happens all over the world.”

He told says black people disposed the Khoi and The San of their land.

