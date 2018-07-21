Overstrand Mayor: Violent protests in Zwelihle will affect local business
Mayor Dudley Coetzee says the municipality hasn’t been able to deliver services to the area due to the unrest.
CAPE TOWN – Overstrand Mayor Dudley Coetzee says if violent protests continue in Zwelihle it will lead to the downfall of several businesses in Hermanus.
Police minister Bheki Cele has promised an increase in policing efforts in the area to curb further violence.
Coetzee says the municipality hasn’t been able to deliver services to the area due to the unrest.
“The municipality has not been able to get into the area, it has not been able to move refuse. We’ve not been able to clear blocked sewage drains and if we can’t get it soon, it poses a real health risk in the area.”
Coetzee adds that residents in Zwelihle who have been unable to leave the area to go to work, have lost 10 days’ worth of income.
He says it hasn’t only had a negative impact on residents but on Hermanus and the Overstrand municipality as well.
“Businesses were without staff, many have not been able to open at all because they have not had staff. And quite a number have said that they will have o closed their doors permanently if this continues.”
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
11 carriages engulfed in flames at Cape Town station
-
Suspect to appear in court next week over murder of Umlazi ANCYL leader
-
JMPD officer beaten by taxi driver discharged from hospital
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - Groenewald
-
Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebrated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.