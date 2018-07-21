Overstrand Mayor: Violent protests in Zwelihle will affect local business

Mayor Dudley Coetzee says the municipality hasn’t been able to deliver services to the area due to the unrest.

CAPE TOWN – Overstrand Mayor Dudley Coetzee says if violent protests continue in Zwelihle it will lead to the downfall of several businesses in Hermanus.

Police minister Bheki Cele has promised an increase in policing efforts in the area to curb further violence.

“The municipality has not been able to get into the area, it has not been able to move refuse. We’ve not been able to clear blocked sewage drains and if we can’t get it soon, it poses a real health risk in the area.”

Coetzee adds that residents in Zwelihle who have been unable to leave the area to go to work, have lost 10 days’ worth of income.

He says it hasn’t only had a negative impact on residents but on Hermanus and the Overstrand municipality as well.

“Businesses were without staff, many have not been able to open at all because they have not had staff. And quite a number have said that they will have o closed their doors permanently if this continues.”