Outa urges Sars to prosecute tax evaders
Outa's Wayne Duvenage says South Africans have called for their intervention following reports of billions that have been lost to tax evasion.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says despite recent challenges in its leadership, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has the capacity to bring businesses and individuals found to have been evading tax to book.
The organisation has called for the revenue service to address allegations of tax evasion against private companies and wealthy individuals as they say such actions are a threat to the country's economy.
Outa's Wayne Duvenage says South Africans have called for their intervention following reports of billions that have been lost to tax evasion.
However, he says he believes the revenue service has the capacity to investigate these allegations.
“Sars has the capacity to do this and the law is on their side.”
Duvenage says those fingered in recent reports of corruption must be brought to book.
“If indeed Mr Wiese, Markus Jooste, VBS Bank and any organisation are found guilty, Sars must do their work.”
Earlier this week, amaBhungane revealed Sars is trying to recover R3 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to 2007.
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Sihle Zikalala re-elected as ANC KZN chairperson
-
Pieter Groenewald adamant land wasn’t stolen from black people
-
David Makhura elected ANC chairperson in Gauteng
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - Groenewald
-
Ramaphosa calls for campaign to recoup stolen state money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.