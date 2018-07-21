Outa urges Sars to prosecute tax evaders

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says South Africans have called for their intervention following reports of billions that have been lost to tax evasion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says despite recent challenges in its leadership, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has the capacity to bring businesses and individuals found to have been evading tax to book.

The organisation has called for the revenue service to address allegations of tax evasion against private companies and wealthy individuals as they say such actions are a threat to the country's economy.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says South Africans have called for their intervention following reports of billions that have been lost to tax evasion.

However, he says he believes the revenue service has the capacity to investigate these allegations.

“Sars has the capacity to do this and the law is on their side.”

Duvenage says those fingered in recent reports of corruption must be brought to book.

“If indeed Mr Wiese, Markus Jooste, VBS Bank and any organisation are found guilty, Sars must do their work.”

Earlier this week, amaBhungane revealed Sars is trying to recover R3 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to 2007.