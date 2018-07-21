Outa urges Sars to prosecute tax evaders

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
Go

Outa urges Sars to prosecute tax evaders

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says South Africans have called for their intervention following reports of billions that have been lost to tax evasion.

Outa's Wayne Duvenhage. Picture: EWN
Outa's Wayne Duvenhage. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says despite recent challenges in its leadership, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has the capacity to bring businesses and individuals found to have been evading tax to book.

The organisation has called for the revenue service to address allegations of tax evasion against private companies and wealthy individuals as they say such actions are a threat to the country's economy.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says South Africans have called for their intervention following reports of billions that have been lost to tax evasion.

However, he says he believes the revenue service has the capacity to investigate these allegations.

“Sars has the capacity to do this and the law is on their side.”

Duvenage says those fingered in recent reports of corruption must be brought to book.

“If indeed Mr Wiese, Markus Jooste, VBS Bank and any organisation are found guilty, Sars must do their work.”

Earlier this week, amaBhungane revealed Sars is trying to recover R3 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to 2007.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA