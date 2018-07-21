Numsa opposes application to have transport workers categorised as essential
If successful, the application would prevent the workers from taking part in any legally protected strike.
JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa has opposed an application to the CCMA essential services committee - by the Black Consumer Council - which claims that workers in the transport sector should be categorised as essential service.
If successful, the application would prevent the workers from taking part in any legally protected strike.
Numsa made presentations to the council saying the transportation sector doesn't fall into the legal definition of what constitutes an essential service.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We view this application as an attack on the right to strike. The public will be informed about the outcome.”
