Nazir Cassim urges Eskom to hold unethical employees accountable

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Nazir Cassim - who recommended that former Eskom head of legal services and compliance Suzanne Daniels be dismissed - says it's important for the power utility to hold those who commit unethical acts accountable.

A disciplinary hearing into Daniels was completed by Cassim yesterday and Eskom has since dismissed her.

Eskom says the former head of legal services was suspended in March pending the conclusion of the hearing which has found her guilty of all four charges against her.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, “It was found that she distributed confidential information that belonged to the company and she was involved in the Trillian transaction and she made payments from Eskom to a case that had nothing to do with Eskom.”