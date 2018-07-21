Moyane's legal team: Gordhan’s testimony shouldn’t be admissible

The inquiry began this morning with Advocate Dali Mpofu hitting out at Gordhan being the main deponent in the affidavit that forms the basis of the charges against his client.

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing has heard that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's testimony should not be admissible because he is a biased individual whose had untoward access to documents.

Mpofu says Gordhan essentially "showed up to a party he's not invited to".

The advocate has further argued that the need for a speedy conclusion of the disciplinary process should not override fairness.

“This is a thing that’s in all the newspapers and it’s supposed to be a great thing; ‘no Mr Moyane is sabotaging his own inquiry’ because he should just go to the inquiry as advised by the president. Go to the inquiry, let it proceed unlawfully and then challenge it later. What’s that?”