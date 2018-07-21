Moyane's legal team: Gordhan’s testimony shouldn’t be admissible
The inquiry began this morning with Advocate Dali Mpofu hitting out at Gordhan being the main deponent in the affidavit that forms the basis of the charges against his client.
JOHANNESBURG – Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing has heard that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's testimony should not be admissible because he is a biased individual whose had untoward access to documents.
The inquiry began this morning with Advocate Dali Mpofu hitting out at Gordhan being the main deponent in the affidavit that forms the basis of the charges against his client.
Mpofu says Gordhan essentially "showed up to a party he's not invited to".
The advocate has further argued that the need for a speedy conclusion of the disciplinary process should not override fairness.
“This is a thing that’s in all the newspapers and it’s supposed to be a great thing; ‘no Mr Moyane is sabotaging his own inquiry’ because he should just go to the inquiry as advised by the president. Go to the inquiry, let it proceed unlawfully and then challenge it later. What’s that?”
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing underway in Sandton
-
Pieter Groenewald adamant land wasn’t stolen from black people
-
Sihle Zikalala re-elected as ANC KZN chairperson
-
Panyaza Lesufi elected deputy chairperson of ANC in Gauteng
-
[WATCH LIVE] Tom Moyane disciplinary hearing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.