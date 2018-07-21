Mike Mabuyakhulu elected ANC KZN deputy chairperson
Mike Mabuyakhulu has been elected as deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. He has won by 912 votes.
KWAZULU-NATAL – Mike Mabuyakhulu has been elected as deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. He has won by 912 votes.
#ANCKZN For the position of deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu has won by 912 votes. ZN pic.twitter.com/H8rRaebDFs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
The hotly contested position of provincial secretary has been taken by Mdumiseni Ntuli.
The new deputy secretary in KZN is Sipho Hlomuka.
The positions of chairperson and treasurer were uncontested during the nominations process automatically electing Sihle Zikalala and Nomusa Dube-Ncube respectively.
#ANCKZN The new deputy secretary in KZN is Sipho Hlomuka. The ANCYL members are rejoicing because their proposed unity slate has won conference. ZN pic.twitter.com/pmqtFOkjPO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
JUST IN: #ANCKZN Newly elected KZN provincial government executive consists of chairperson Sihle Zikalala ,deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu, Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli , Deputy Secretary Sipho Hlomuka and Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
Pieter Groenewald adamant land wasn’t stolen from black people
-
Sihle Zikalala re-elected as ANC KZN chairperson
-
Panyaza Lesufi elected deputy chairperson of ANC in Gauteng
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - Groenewald
-
Ramaphosa calls for campaign to recoup stolen state money
-
David Makhura elected ANC chairperson in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.