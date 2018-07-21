Mike Mabuyakhulu elected ANC KZN deputy chairperson

Mike Mabuyakhulu has been elected as deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. He has won by 912 votes.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Mike Mabuyakhulu has been elected as deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. He has won by 912 votes.

The hotly contested position of provincial secretary has been taken by Mdumiseni Ntuli.

The new deputy secretary in KZN is Sipho Hlomuka.

The positions of chairperson and treasurer were uncontested during the nominations process automatically electing Sihle Zikalala and Nomusa Dube-Ncube respectively.

