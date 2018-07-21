Mango Airline: Defamatory SMS on social media false and inaccurate
Mango says it was made aware of the SMS thorough screenshot circulating on twitter apparently from an employee from the hr department.
JOHANNESBURG – Mango Airlines have moved to clarify that a recent racially defamatory SMS published on social media is false and inaccurate.
The airline says its continuing its investigations to establish the source and origin of the SMS which reads: Mango cannot allow you to work with us you are black and HIV positive. That is just too much for us.
Mango says it was made aware of the SMS thorough screenshot circulating on twitter apparently from an employee from the hr department.
But mango says the employee does not work in the hr department and through an interview it was established that the employee had no knowledge of the SMS and never sent any such message.
The airlines spokesperson Sergio dos Santos says investigations are continuing.
“The investigation is not concluded; we’re still investigating the source of the SMS. I think it’s important that we keep our options open in this regard in terms of the cause or the reason behind the SMS. But we do want a speedy resolution to this situation.”
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Panyaza Lesufi elected deputy chairperson of ANC in Gauteng
-
[WATCH LIVE] Tom Moyane disciplinary hearing
-
Mike Mabuyakhulu elected ANC KZN deputy chairperson
-
Pieter Groenewald adamant land wasn’t stolen from black people
-
Moyane's legal team: Gordhan’s testimony shouldn’t be admissible
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.