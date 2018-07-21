Popular Topics
Mango Airline: Defamatory SMS on social media false and inaccurate

Mango says it was made aware of the SMS thorough screenshot circulating on twitter apparently from an employee from the hr department.

Mango Airlines. Picture: Mango Airlines official Facebook page.
JOHANNESBURG – Mango Airlines have moved to clarify that a recent racially defamatory SMS published on social media is false and inaccurate.

The airline says its continuing its investigations to establish the source and origin of the SMS which reads: Mango cannot allow you to work with us you are black and HIV positive. That is just too much for us.

Mango says it was made aware of the SMS thorough screenshot circulating on twitter apparently from an employee from the hr department.

But mango says the employee does not work in the hr department and through an interview it was established that the employee had no knowledge of the SMS and never sent any such message.

The airlines spokesperson Sergio dos Santos says investigations are continuing.

“The investigation is not concluded; we’re still investigating the source of the SMS. I think it’s important that we keep our options open in this regard in terms of the cause or the reason behind the SMS. But we do want a speedy resolution to this situation.”

