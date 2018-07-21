KZN ANCYL: Murder of Umlazi Coastal College chair politically motivated

KZN ANCYL Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says he doesn't believe the shooting was random.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal had been the site of yet another fatal shooting of the provinces political leaders this time in Umlazi.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says its believes the murder of its Umlazi Coastal College Campus chair Bongani Mkhize was politically motivated.

It’s understood he was shot dead while returning home from the ANC's provincial elective conference.

The circumstances around the crime are still being investigated.

KZN ANCYL Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says he doesn't believe the shooting was random.

“We’ve been saying and we did submit to the ANC when they were going to submit to the Moerane Commission that there’s seems to be a concerted effort to eliminate young people who are leading the ANC Youth League. Many Youth League leaders have since died in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Moment before Mkhize's shooting president Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing delegates at the conference, and briefly alluded to the recent conflict between members.

“When our people see us at war with each other they lose hope and they always turn to walk away from us. We must remember that when we fight among ourselves as there’s no unity, we disappoint our people.”

Ramaphosa also said the unity displayed during the gathering should not serve as temptation for those who lost out to head to the courts

#ANCKZN Sabela says “there seems to be a concerted effort to eliminate youth league leaders in KZN.” He is calling on police minister Bheki Cele to speed up the investigations into political killings because “they are now out of hand, barbaric and an embarrassment.” ZN pic.twitter.com/cmRCQvP9tE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018