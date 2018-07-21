KZN ANCYL Coastal College chairperson shot dead in Umlazi

It’s understood he was coming back from the conference when he was shot in Umlazi.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal Youth League secretary Thanduxolo Sabela has confirmed that chairperson of the ANC Youth League at the Coastal College campus in Umlazi, Bongani Usher Mkhize, has been shot dead.

It’s understood he was coming back from the conference when he was shot in Umlazi.

BREAKING:#ANCKZN KZN ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabela has confirmed that chairperson of the ANC YL at the Coastal college campus in Umlazi ,Bongani Usher Mkhize, has been shot dead. It’s understoood he was coming back from the conference when he was shot in uMlazi. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

#ANCKZN KZN ANCYL Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says while Mkhize was not a branch delegate for this particular conference, he had influence over the youth & supported the generational mission that was being fought for during this gathering.He says it’s politically motivated.ZN pic.twitter.com/BQ3RPj3iJs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

#ANCKZN Coastal college in Umlazi is the biggest branch of the ANCYL in KZN having more than 1200 members. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018

More to follow.