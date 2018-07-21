KZN ANCYL Coastal College chairperson shot dead in Umlazi
It’s understood he was coming back from the conference when he was shot in Umlazi.
DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal Youth League secretary Thanduxolo Sabela has confirmed that chairperson of the ANC Youth League at the Coastal College campus in Umlazi, Bongani Usher Mkhize, has been shot dead.
It’s understood he was coming back from the conference when he was shot in Umlazi.
BREAKING:#ANCKZN KZN ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabela has confirmed that chairperson of the ANC YL at the Coastal college campus in Umlazi ,Bongani Usher Mkhize, has been shot dead. It’s understoood he was coming back from the conference when he was shot in uMlazi. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#ANCKZN KZN ANCYL Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says while Mkhize was not a branch delegate for this particular conference, he had influence over the youth & supported the generational mission that was being fought for during this gathering.He says it’s politically motivated.ZN pic.twitter.com/BQ3RPj3iJs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#ANCKZN Coastal college in Umlazi is the biggest branch of the ANCYL in KZN having more than 1200 members. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
More to follow.
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Panyaza Lesufi elected deputy chairperson of ANC in Gauteng
-
[WATCH LIVE] Tom Moyane disciplinary hearing
-
Moyane's legal team: Gordhan’s testimony shouldn’t be admissible
-
Pieter Groenewald adamant land wasn’t stolen from black people
-
Mike Mabuyakhulu elected ANC KZN deputy chairperson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.