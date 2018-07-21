Popular Topics
Ennerdale community accuses cops of acting illegally when dealing with land

Community leader Farouk Jardine says it’s unfortunate that the city is evicting residents without building any houses for them.

Ennerdale residents illegally erecting shacks on a piece of land. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ennerdale community has accused police of acting illegally when dealing with residents.

The community appeared in court yesterday after applying for an urgent court interdict.

JMPD officers removed residents from land last week.

The court has found that the JMPD acted illegally and ordered the return of the 94 shacks it demolished.

Community leader Farouk Jardine says it’s unfortunate that the city is evicting residents without building any houses for them.

“Since the DA came into power in the city of Joburg hasn’t built one single house but they have a list of people to evict.”

