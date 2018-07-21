Ennerdale community accuses cops of acting illegally when dealing with land
Community leader Farouk Jardine says it’s unfortunate that the city is evicting residents without building any houses for them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ennerdale community has accused police of acting illegally when dealing with residents.
The community appeared in court yesterday after applying for an urgent court interdict.
JMPD officers removed residents from land last week.
The court has found that the JMPD acted illegally and ordered the return of the 94 shacks it demolished.
“Since the DA came into power in the city of Joburg hasn’t built one single house but they have a list of people to evict.”
