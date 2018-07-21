Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebrated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
Go

Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebrated

The top five leaders were announced earlier with David Makhura as chairperson and MEC Panyaza Lesufi as his deputy.

The Gauteng ANC's newly elected leadership from left Parks Tau, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Panyaza Lesufi and David Makhura. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
The Gauteng ANC's newly elected leadership from left Parks Tau, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Panyaza Lesufi and David Makhura. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNEBSURG – Former Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau’s election as ANC provincial treasurer has been met with celebration this afternoon.

The top five leaders were announced earlier with David Makhura as chairperson and MEC Panyaza Lesufi as his deputy.

It was 20 votes that gave former mayor Parks Tau an edge against his main opponent Mzwandile Masina for the position of treasurer.

Masina, the current Mayor of Ekurhuleni, decided to contest at the 11th hour on a slate that supported Lebogang Maile for deputy chairman.

Both Masina and Maile were unsuccessful in their bids to the top position.

However, their slate’s candidate for the secretary position Jacob Khawe won.

Delegates are expected to spend the afternoon locked in commissions.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA