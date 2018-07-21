Election of Parks Tau as ANC new Gauteng Treasurer celebrated

The top five leaders were announced earlier with David Makhura as chairperson and MEC Panyaza Lesufi as his deputy.

JOHANNEBSURG – Former Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau’s election as ANC provincial treasurer has been met with celebration this afternoon.

It was 20 votes that gave former mayor Parks Tau an edge against his main opponent Mzwandile Masina for the position of treasurer.

Masina, the current Mayor of Ekurhuleni, decided to contest at the 11th hour on a slate that supported Lebogang Maile for deputy chairman.

Both Masina and Maile were unsuccessful in their bids to the top position.

However, their slate’s candidate for the secretary position Jacob Khawe won.

Delegates are expected to spend the afternoon locked in commissions.