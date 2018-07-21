David Makhura elected ANC chairperson in Gauteng
Now the contest is over who will be ANC deputy chairman is a race between MECs Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been elected as African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson unopposed.
The party is holding a provincial elective congress in Irene, Pretoria.
#ANCGP Makhura: Recent polling data shows that the ANC is steadily regaining confidence of people. But we must not be complacent. We still have a long way to go. QH pic.twitter.com/yr0AUnkMmz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
This, while there is a fierce competition for the other four top positions in the provincial party.
After intense lobbying and eleventh-hour negotiations, the electoral agency announced the candidates nominated by ANC branches.
After political jostling, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau declined nomination for this position and later accepted calls for him to stand for provincial treasurer by those supporting Lesufi.
In response, Maile’s supporters threw their weight behind Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina for that position.
Ellen Tshabala also accepted nomination to contest for treasurer.
After a number of leaders declined nomination, the provincial secretary post is a battle between two mayors, Boyce Manelli and Jacob Khawe.
Results of the vote is expected to be announced tomorrow.
